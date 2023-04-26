Dragon Ball Super Reveals Ultimate Deck 2023 Reprint Corrections Dragon Ball Super Card Game announces Ultimate Deck 2023 reprint corrections ahead of this Goku Black-themed product's May 2023 release.

Bandai has announced details for a new edition of an annual Dragon Ball Super Card Game release. The Ultimate Deck is back. After last year's Cell-focused Ultimate Deck, this year brings a Goku Black focus to Ultimate Deck 2023. This edition of Ultimate Deck will be headed up by a Goku Black Leader and Z-Awaken card, which depicts the antagonist of the "Future" Trunks Saga in his Super Saiyan Rosé form. This form is exclusive to Goku Black due to his unique biology of being a God's essence in a Saiyan body. Ultimate Deck 2023 will be released on May 19th, 2023, and will retail for $24.99. It includes a 51-card structured deck of all silver foil cards, a seven-card Z-Deck, a random gold stamp and silver stamp silver foil Z-Deck card, and one Power Absorbed booster pack. Today, let's take a look at an official unboxing video that Bandai posted for Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Ultimate Deck 2023.

Bandai has announced Ultimate Deck 2023 reprint corrections, which can be seen here. They also went on to give more clarity about the holographic versions of the Ultimate Deck 2023, which can be found at random. Bandai writes:

A fan favorite leader is rebooted with an all new Ultimate Deck! Inside the box you will find one gold stamped card amongst the Leader or Z-Deck. The rest of the deck will be printed in silver foil. Some decks at random are all-holographic decks! These rare decks are a first for DBSCG and will feature cards with a holographic pattern similar to Super Rares! This week we will be showing off physical previews of the cards so make sure to check back! Thank you for your patience as we prepared the corrected images and information.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from both the Ultimate Deck 2023 and Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.