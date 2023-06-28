Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Demon Realm Towa

Towa from the Demon Realm in Dragon Ball's Xenoverse content appears in Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Wild Resurgence expansion.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another card from the Black-colored section of Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Towa is an oddity in Akira Toriyama's work. She is a major female villain. We have, of course, had some female baddies in the long life that Dragon Ball has seen, but many are either in minion roles like Mai or were quickly turned into complex characters or redeemed, such as Android 21. Redemption does not seem in the cards for Towa, who is pure evil. This Xenoverse character is Dabura's sister. She is the main villain of Dragon Ball Online and features in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime and manga. While she has never featured in the main canonical timeline that we are currently seeing with Super, Towa was designed by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. Due to this design, she tends to be one of the more popular demons that appear on DBSCG cards.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

