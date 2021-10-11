Dragon Ball Super Saiyan Showdown: Krillin Bites Piccolo's Style

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

So here, we have Bubbles on the right, beating his chest before Goku thought it'd be a good idea to Instant Transmission a self-destructing Cell to King Kai's planet. After that, this little ape would start rocking a halo.

Now… speaking of rocking something, take a look at Krillin absolutely rocking Piccolo's outfit. It's not just the cape, either. From the headpiece to the shoes to the gi — Krillin is outright biting Piccolo's style! Krillin arrives in this get-up in the Dragon Ball Z film Broly: Second Coming pretty much just to surprise viewers for a moment. I swear, these DBZ films love their entrance scenes. It may be a bizarre bit of storytelling that Akira Toriyama himself would've avoided, but it makes for a memorable moment for Krillin and quite a cool card.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.