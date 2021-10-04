Dragon Quest Tact Announces Version 2.0 Campaign Celebration

Square Enix has released a brand new version of Dragon Quest Tact, as Version 2.0 brings a few improvements and a new event. From now until October 30th, the game will offer up a special celebration of the new content, as well as a new event featuring content from Dragon Quest VII as you'll experience a bit of a crossover. We got the details on everything that's been added for you below.

The Version 2.0 celebratory update includes: Max x70 for free Ver 2.0 Update SP Scout – Players can log in during the campaign period to claim up to seven Ver 2.0 Update SP Scout Vouchers, giving 10 free Scouts each in the "Max x70 for free Ver 2.0 Update SP Scout". This scout features a colorful line-up of characters including: S- and A-Rank characters from both original and previous limited-edition SP Scouts, allowing players the opportunity to grow their roster.

Players can embark on themed in-game quests alongside legendary scouts Maribel and Ruff, as well as participate in a legendary Mega Boss Battle. Tablet Fragment Trials – Players can collect four colors of the tablet fragments and can challenge four unique trials with different restrictions in order to receive special rewards.