Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai Hits Mobile September 28th

Square Enix revealed new details for Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai: A Hero's Bonds as it comes to mobile on September 28th. Based on the anime of the same name, this is a mobile spinoff of the series that will have you playing a unique version of the traditional RPG title. This one will revolve more around character progression and action sequences that still have an RPG flair, but are catered more toward a mobile battle setup. You can read more about it below, along with screenshots and a trailer, as they are taking pre-registrations on both iOS and Android.

Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai: A Hero's Bonds is a Team Action RPG for mobile devices that features dynamic battle sequences and deep character progression options. Adventurers can now pre-register through the App Store , in addition to Google Play. The game features the "Soul Crystal system," a unique system that provides deeper customization to the character progression system, and emphasizes the game's theme of creating bonds between characters. Through this new system, players will be able to power-up their character by equipping up to three Soul Crystals, each featuring one of the many characters from Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai.

By combining multiple Soul Crystals that have strong bonds in the story, players will be able to gain even greater power. Additionally, in celebration of reaching the 1,500,000 pre-registrations milestone, all players will be treated to a special bonus of 3,000 gems in-game once the full game launches on September 28th. Gems can be used during treasure hunts and for recovering stamina. 3,000 gems are enough to launch a x10 Treasure Hunt for new gear. Gems can also be used for recovering stamina.