DreadXP Announces New Video Game Based On Shudder's Creepshow

Indie horror game publisher DreadXP and developer DarkStone Digital revealed that they're working on a game based on Shudder's Creepshow. The team will be working in collaboration with AMC and Creepshow production company Cartel Entertainment, as they make an interactive version of the anthology series, set to be released sometime in 2024 across multiple platforms. The game has nothing to show as this is just an announcement, but we have several quotes from the reveal today for you below.

"As massive fans of Creepshow, we are so excited to collaborate with AMC, Shudder, and Cartel Entertainment to bring that world to an interactive medium," said Patrick Ewald, Managing Partner and Producer at DreadXP. Ted Hentskchke, Head of Dread XP Productions and Producer added, "The game will represent an expansion of our tremendously successful collaboration with Brian Clarke, whose expertise in crafting lore-rich narratives and clever scares makes him the perfect creative director for the project."

"The Creepshow brand continues to spread its monstrous wings," said series showrunner Greg Nicotero. "Hot on the heels of the Skybound Comic release this summer and wrapping post production on Season 4, I feel like this is an opportunity to celebrate the genre with horror fans around the world in a way that takes us through a myriad of experiences."

"I'm extremely excited to be a part of such a fun project. I've always loved Creepshow's format, and the idea of driving the cohesion of multiple perspectives on horror is really compelling to me," said Brian Clarke, Creative Director. "I feel honored to have been asked to be a part of this. I can't wait to jump in and bring the best I can to such a great IP."

"Shudder's Creepshow is in a class all its own — a genre-bending mashup of spine-tingling horror and rib-tickling satire that not just any game publisher could successfully bring to life," said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games at AMC Networks. "But after playing the Dread X Collection game anthologies, and seeing Brian's twisted genius at work in The Mortuary Assistant, we knew we had found the right partners for this project. This game will surprise, delight, and terrify Creepshow and horror fans alike, and we can't wait for players to get their hands on it."