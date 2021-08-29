Dream Cycle Will Be Coming To Steam Early Access Next Month

Raw Fury and developer Cathuria Games announced this week that Dream Cycle will be headed to Steam's Early Access next month. The project is an independent venture by Tomb Raider creator Toby Gard, as be brings about a brand new action-adventure title with a strong protagonist. You'll be playing as arcane apprentice Morgan Carter who is trapped in an alternate dimension and is tasked by force with a quest to save both her soul and the shattered Dreamlands. As you might suspect in a game with magic, you'll be using a combination of stealth, spells, and weapons to defeat enemies and ultimately try to purge the corruption filling the land that you are exploring as it expands. You can check out the full trailer for the game below as it will be released into Early Access on September 9th.

When her Essence is stolen by a long lost relative, arcane apprentice Morgan Carter finds herself trapped in the Dream Realms on the edge of death. With the Realms shattered and corrupted, she must track down her legendary Great Great Grand Uncle Randolph Carter in order to take back her power, thwart his plan to become a God, and bring light to the Dreamlands. Discover the next evolution of action adventures with Dream Cycle, an ever-expanding portal into the unknown brought to you by the creator of Lara Croft, Toby Gard. Trapped in a shattered dimension, you take the role of Morgan Carter, a modern-day arcane apprentice. Defeat the corrupted inhabitants of the Dreamlands to break the curse. Use stealth, traps, spells, and illusions to quietly clear the way or challenge enemies head-on, exploiting their weaknesses with conventional weapons. Only by destroying these soulless opponents can you venture deeper into the Dreamlands, discover the truth of your story, and maybe… just maybe… find a way out.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dream Cycle Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/a70ww5oeLWw)