DreamHack Announces "DreamHack Beyond" Online Festival

DreamHack revealed that next week, they will be holding their own online festival event which they are calling DreamHack Beyond. The event will kick off on May 27th and run all the way until June 2nd, giving esports fans a little something of everything for those who can't attend Dreamhack Dallas in person. This will include multiple pro tournaments, Collegiate & High School tournaments with AVGL, creative contests, several indie developer streams, daily quizzes, and more. This will essentially serve as a precursor to the Dallas event, running from June 3rd-5th, which will be the organization's first full-scale, in-person festival in nearly two and a half years. Which, if you want to attend, is happening at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Here's some additional info on the event for you to read over if you want to check it out.

The week-long online celebration of gaming will feature many familiar and loved components of DreamHack's physical festivals, including competing in tournaments, participating and voting in contests, streams showing the action, and challenges to complete. By downloading the DreamHack App, participants will be able to unlock achievements while playing, participating and watching. A full list of activities is available on the website and through the DreamHack App, available on Android through Google Play and on iPhone through the App Store, for an enhanced experience. "DreamHack Beyond continues to be part of evolving DreamHack into a year-round gaming lifestyle brand for the community," said Shahin Zarrabi, VP of Strategy & Growth at DreamHack. "The goal for all of us at DreamHack is to provide great experiences for our fans, which have traditionally thrived by bringing communities together for these shared and beloved DreamHack festivals all around the globe. This is a week where we will celebrate gaming and the gaming community with activities and tournaments for everyone, every day of the week."