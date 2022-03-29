DreamHack Announces New Attempt To Return To In-Person Events

DreamHack has announced this week they're going to attempt another return to in-person events with a new one this Summer. The organization, along with ESL Gaming, have been trying to bring back the esports event a few times over the past year, and keep getting shut down due to changes happening with the pandemic. This is the latest attempt to bring it back after what will be two and a half years of not running in-person competitions. This time around they will attempt to run it in Dallas from June 3rd-5th at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

It doesn't take a lot of research to see why Texas was chosen, as it is one of the biggest states in the U.S. with few requirements when it comes to COVID-19, which will make it easier for organizers to set up the event and not be bogged down with regulations like they were in California with Anaheim. (It should also be noted Texas has one of the highest COVID case tallies in the U.S.) No word yet on health requirements for attendees and players yet, but tickets are currently on sale if you wish to buy in advance. We have more info from their announcement of what's currently planned.

Intel Extreme Masters (IEM), the longest-running global pro gaming tour in the world, will be the first IEM event to take place in North America since 2019. IEM is widely considered one of the most prestigious esports events in the world, and a total of 16 teams will compete for a piece of the $250,000 prize pool.

(IEM), the longest-running global pro gaming tour in the world, will be the first IEM event to take place in North America since 2019. IEM is widely considered one of the most prestigious esports events in the world, and a total of 16 teams will compete for a piece of the $250,000 prize pool. ESL Impact will bring the inaugural all-women CS:GO League Season 1 global finals to Dallas where a total of eight teams from five regions will compete for a share of the $150,000 prize pool.

"We're thrilled to bring DreamHack back to the great city of Dallas," said Shahin Zarrabi, VP Strategy & Growth at DreamHack. "These last two years of the pandemic have been so hard for so many, but gaming has always brought communities together both online and in person. So it is especially meaningful to bring this electrifying event weekend to Dallas as we mark our return to in-person festivals all around the world. The DreamHack experience truly has no equal — we can't wait to once again share it with the people of Dallas. The CS:GO fans have some fantastic action to look forward to as we bring Intel Extreme Masters and ESL Impact to DreamHack Dallas. IEM has always been a stand-out moment for esports players and fans around the globe — and now we're taking a solid step towards providing new opportunities and improving the representation for all women CS:GO players with the Season 1 Global Finals of ESL Impact."