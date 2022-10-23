Drifblim Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Halloween 2022

The first part of the Halloween Event 2022 has begun in Pokémon GO. While Part Two will have more interesting raids as we get to see new and returning costumed Pokémon, this first part also has quite a spooky raid rotation. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Drifblim, perfect your catching strategy, and understand if Drifblim can be Shiny.

Top Drifblim Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Drifblim counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Absol: Snarl, Payback

Xurkitree: Spark, Thunder

Shadow Absol: Snarl, Payback

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Zap Cannon

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Thunder

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Chandelure: Hex, Poltergeist

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Drifblim with efficiency.

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slid

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Magnezone: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Purse

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Drifblim can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have another trainer to raid with.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Trying Pinap Berries first would be smart, though, as Drifblim is an evolved form and yields more Candies.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Drifblim cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form when not in a costume. To get a Shiny Drifblim, you must catch an evolve a Shiny Drifloon. However, Shiny Drifblim is available as an encounter when wearing its Halloween Mischief costume starting with the upcoming Halloween 2022 Event Part Two.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!