Drifblim Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Halloween 2022
The first part of the Halloween Event 2022 has begun in Pokémon GO. While Part Two will have more interesting raids as we get to see new and returning costumed Pokémon, this first part also has quite a spooky raid rotation. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Drifblim, perfect your catching strategy, and understand if Drifblim can be Shiny.
Top Drifblim Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Drifblim counters as such:
- Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Absol: Snarl, Payback
- Xurkitree: Spark, Thunder
- Shadow Absol: Snarl, Payback
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Zap Cannon
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Thunder
- Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Chandelure: Hex, Poltergeist
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Drifblim with efficiency.
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slid
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Magnezone: Charge Beam, Wild Charge
- Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Purse
- Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Drifblim can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have another trainer to raid with.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Trying Pinap Berries first would be smart, though, as Drifblim is an evolved form and yields more Candies.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
Drifblim cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form when not in a costume. To get a Shiny Drifblim, you must catch an evolve a Shiny Drifloon. However, Shiny Drifblim is available as an encounter when wearing its Halloween Mischief costume starting with the upcoming Halloween 2022 Event Part Two.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!