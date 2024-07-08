Posted in: Games, Indie Games, The Arcade Crew, Video Games | Tagged: Drop Duchy, Sleepy Mill Studio

Drop Duchy Announced For Fall 2024 Release On PC

Would you like a bit of falling puzzle with some strategy and old-timey combat? Then you might just did Drop Duchy this Fall.

Article Summary Sleepy Mill Studio announces new puzzle game 'Drop Duchy'.

Blend of Tetris-style, deckbuilding, and rogue-lite gameplay.

A unique realm-building puzzle challenge with strategic depth.

Expect procedural maps, three factions, and over 80 unique cards.

Indie game developer Sleepy Mill Studio and publisher The Arcade Crew have revealed their latest puzzle game, Drop Duchy, is coming later this year. This is a bit of a mashup of deckbuilding, puzzle, and rogue-lite mechanics, as you'll be using your finest Tetris skills with some tactical judgment. Pieces of an old village will fall down from the top of the grid map, and it will be up you you to best optimize how everything is put into place. You'll have to collect resources, protect the castle, and build your army all at the same time. If you lose, it's not the end; it's just the experience gained to unlock new content. The devs will release a free demo this Summer on Steam, followed by a proper release this Fall. For now, enjoy the trailer and info.

Drop Duchy

Drop Duchy takes on the iconic geometric puzzle gameplay we all know and love with a fresh perspective: instead of simply clearing lines, you'll be thoughtfully building a realm using pieces of various shapes and types to overcome enemy challenges. Choosing which structures are placed next to blocks of lush forests, streams or grassy plains dictates whether the land's resources can be optimally utilized while growing a bustling realm. But extra goods aren't the only thing at stake; mercenary camps will also benefit when placed beside certain terrain, calling for a challenging balance of earning perks while denying foes critical advantages before a climactic clash of forces.

The intuitive, puzzle-esque nature of placing pieces makes Drop Duchy's rewarding complexity welcoming to all. Well-played rounds lead a kingdom's forces to branching, decision-packed routes in a grand march to storm an enemy fortress. Unlock upgrades and modifiers in the form of cards, gaining new bonus-granting structures, boosts to soldier recruitment & resource gathering, and other perks through deep deck customization. Should forces fall before claiming the fortress as their own, jumping into a new round to experiment with an altered strategy takes a matter of seconds.

New factions and modifiers await the most formidable leaders, keeping Drop Duchy's gameplay loop of block stacking, deck customization, and decision making fresh in challenge and opportunity. A delightful maquette-inspired aesthetic adds charm to Drop Duchy's moment-to-moment action, upholding a cheery sense of adventure. Regardless of the battles and scenarios at hand, Drop Duchy's challenge constantly feels exciting and packed with possibility.

An original mix of puzzle gameplay and real-time strategy.

Meta progression: 50 challenges designed to help you through your journey.

A brand new game experience with each run, thanks to procedural generation.

Battle Morden's Army in 110 hand-crafted maps and 20 different mission types.

Play with 3 Factions: The Duchy, The Order, The Republic.

Build the perfect deck with 80 unique cards.

An elegant and charming art direction to please your eyes.

An engaging and ever-evolving soundtrack to please your ears.

Choose your path between lakes, glades, forests, villages, guilds… and more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!