Dual Universe Releases New Launch Trailer With The Game

Indie developer and publisher Novaquark released a brand new launch trailer for Dual Universe as part of its release this week. The game officially came out this past Tuesday after being in the works for several years with a ton of teasers behind it. Now you can experience the sci-fi MMORPG for yourself on a variety of planets throughout the game's galaxy. But before that, you can see what the game looks like int he latest trailer down at the bottom, as we have notes on the game and a couple of quotes from the developers below.

Ten thousand years after a neutron star collision destroyed Earth, humans awake from cryosleep in an unknown galaxy. As settlers of distant space, they must reboot society in a sandbox shared by everyone. Dual Universe is a groundbreaking, single-server experience entirely built and driven by players, thanks to the game's innovative voxel-building technology. Players are free to become artists, miners, captains of industry, or other professionals in a free-market economy completely influenced by their own actions. Players can build their wealth through mining, ore processing, cargo ship manufacturing, weapons system brokering, and more. Build connections, collaborate, or compete. Make decisions that span an entire solar system. The role that players choose to have in the game's ecosystem depends entirely on their actions, and not on predetermined classes.

"From military, industrial, and economic advancement to space and planetary exploration, Dual Universe's scope of gameplay is unparalleled," says Nouredine Abboud, CEO of Novaquark. "Players can utilize the most advanced voxel-based tools on the market to build anything from high-tech industrial complexes and adrenaline-inducing race tracks to colossal warships and orbital space stations. Our passionate community has impressed us time after time with their creations during the game's beta. We can't wait to witness players unleash their imagination once more across the far reaches of Helios." "Dual Universe was made with a variety of players in mind. They can choose to travel through the cosmos alone or team up to build alliances, cultivate markets, wage wars and negotiate peace," adds Cyrille Fontaine, Creative Director at Novaquark. "The fabric of Helios will always be in flux due to the choices of its intrepid explorers, plunderers, miners, and pioneers. It is the ultimate sandbox. We're more excited than ever to deliver an experience that lives up to the game's incredible potential."