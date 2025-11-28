Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Duet Night Abyss, Pan Studio

Duet Night Abyss Adds First Major Update With a New Character

Duet Night Abyss has been given its first major update, as players have a new character to fight with in the form of Fina

Fina is a free Lumino-element fighter with Sword and Assault Rifle skills, unlocked through events.

Participate in new story events, Immersive Theatre, and special missions to earn exclusive rewards.

Shop refreshed with new weapon skins, auras, and custom accessories for enhanced player style.

Mobile developer and publisher Pan Studio has released its first major update for the game Duet Night Abyss, adding a new character to the fray. The character is named Fina, giving players a Lumino-element option who utilizes a combination of a Sword and an Assault Rifle. You can acquire the character for free by participating in the new Immersive Theatre event, where you'll gather character shards from new missions and quests. We have more details below as the update is now live.

Duet Night Abyss – Fina

Fina, a powerful Lumino-element character, instantly impresses as she steps onto the battlefield with her Sword and Assault Rifle. In keeping with the game's player-friendly approach, Fina is permanently obtainable for free in this update. Players unlock her by participating in the "Immersive Theatre" mode and collecting "Secret Letter: Fina" shards in new missions and quests. Fina's debut also delivers a host of new content. The "Marks in the Sand" event allows players to test her combat prowess immediately, before adding her to their roster. In contrast, the limited-time event "A Rainbow-coloured Dream" has players partner with Fina to complete tasks to earn "Secret Letter Clues" and "Carmine Globule" rewards.

Additionally, the "Message of the Nightingale" login event offers a 7-day reward track, granting players 10 Radiant Hourglasses just for logging in. To further expand Fina's combat skills, a new Assault Rifle, "Dreamweaver's Feather," is available to forge for free or purchase via the shop. For those looking to customize their look, Lunotress's Shop has also been updated with a new Greatsword skin, "Stellar Blaze," alongside a variety of new Auras, footprint effects, and accessories to further personalize players' Duet Night Abyss experience.

New Character: Fina, a Lumiono character obtainable for free via the "Immersive Theatre" mode.

New Story & Events: Experience Fina's exclusive story chapter and earn rewards in the "A Rainbow-coloured Dream" and "Message of the Nightingale" events.

Shop Updates: New cosmetic items, including the "Stellar Blaze" weapon skin and mood-based accessories.

