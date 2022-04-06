Dune: Spice Wars Is Coming To PC Early Access On April 26th

Funcom and Shiro Games revealed this morning that Dune: Spice Wars will be getting the Early Access treatment on PC later this month. The team is a little extra excited to bring this to players early, as it will be the first time in over 20 years you'll be experiencing a brand new Dune title. The team also revealed the fourth playable faction in the game as you're introduced to the Fremen in the info below, but they didn't go too far into depth talking about them just yet as we're expecting more lore reveals sometime before the Early Access launch. For now, enjoy knowing it will be coming out on Steam on April 26th.

This union between real-time strategy and 4X elements, based on Frank Herbert's sci-fi masterpiece, Dune, pits four factions against each other on the desert planet of Arrakis, the only source of the most valuable resource in the universe: spice. Along with the Early Access release, the fourth playable faction has also been revealed today as the Fremen. With a greater capacity to move across and withstand the open desert, less chance to attract colossal sandworms, and an improved ability to ally with hidden Sietches (neutral native settlements), the Fremen are uniquely poised to expand their area of influence in order to control the planet. Discover everything about the native desert survivors in today's new Fremen reveal.

Balance military power, infiltration, political influence, and resource production as either the Atreides, Harkonnen, Smugglers, or Fremen, each with their own distinct strengths and weaknesses. Explore the desert, expand, and seize control: The spice must flow. Besides publishing Dune: Spice Wars, Funcom is also developing an open world survival multiplayer game set in the Dune universe. The company holds the exclusive rights to develop and publish Dune games on PC and consoles.