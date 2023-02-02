Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Details For Keys From The Golden Vault Dungeons & Dragons players will be able to take on several new heists as Keys From The Golden Vault is due out later this month.

Dungeons & Dragons revealed details about their latest book on the way, as players can get in on the heist with Keys From The Golden Vault. The book is essentially an adventure compilation, much like Ghosts Of Saltmarsh or Tales From The Yawning Portal, only with the twist that they all revolve around a new genre of play, with them being centered around pulling off a giant heist. The book has 13 adventures in total, all of which are designed to be played in a single session so that you and the players can get in a one-shot adventure, perfect for those who like to set up groups but may not have the ability to book weekly or even monthly games. As usual, there will be a standard version released for the general public and a special edition for game and hobby shops, both of which you can see below. The book will be released in North America on February 21st and in the UK/EMEA on March 24th. We have details, a couple quotes, and the introduction video to this new book below.

"The Golden Vault is rumored to be associated with metallic dragons and based on one of the good-aligned Outer Planes. Its operatives help the downtrodden and innocent when the law can't. The organization's motto is: "Do good, no matter the cost." Dungeons & Dragons players can live out their fantasies of running a caper like one they might have seen on the silver screen in movies such as Mission: Impossible, Ocean's 11, or even The Great Muppet Caper. The thirteen adventures in Keys From The Golden Vault range from levels 1 to 11. They can be played as one-offs dropped into ongoing campaigns, or run as a campaign of heists perpetrated by the same crew."

"A secret organization called the Golden Vault sends mission briefings to its operatives—the adventurers!—in the form of magical, golden keys that are inserted into what looks like a mundane music box. Instead of a pretty tune, though, the music box then provides a recording with all the information needed for the adventurers to hunt a particular item of interest," said Amanda Hamon, senior game designer on the D&D Team and co-lead designer of Keys from the Golden Vault. "It's up to the adventurers to do the reconnaissance necessary to circumvent any defenses and pull off a legendary heist. Teamwork is paramount, because as so often happens in these capers, something will go wrong, and creative thinking could save the day!"

"Each adventure includes two full-page maps: one that players can use to plan their heist, and another the Dungeon Master uses to run the adventure," said Chris Perkins, Story Architect of the Dungeons & Dragons Team and co-lead of Keys from the Golden Vault. "The players' map, however, is often unreliable or incomplete."