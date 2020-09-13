DwarfHeim Will Be Released Into Early Access In October

Merge games revealed this past week that the will officially bring DwarfHeim to Early Access starting in October. The game is currently being sown off during PAX Online this week, and with it came this news as players will be able to start trying the game out starting on October 22nd. We have the full details of what players will be able to experience in Early Access along with the latest trailer. No word yet on when the RTS will be getting a proper release window or how far the Early Access build will go.

Conquest — The main co-op multiplayer mode of DwarfHeim. Choose a class, join up with 2 other players and work together to tear through the enemy team's defenses to destroy their Town Hall.

Skirmish — Recently announced and teased in the latest trailer, Skirmish is available in Single-Player and Online Co-op. Put your strategies to the test in this challenging mode and pit your Dwarves against an AI-controlled rival clan in a series of maps each more challenging than the last.

Survival — A gruelling and fast-paced challenge mode. All classes, buildings, units and abilities are immediately unlocked. Challenge yourself and try to outlive the onslaught of troll waves that come your way in the Survival mode. Survival mode will be available in Single-Player and Online Co-op and is available to play right now at the DwarfHeim PAX/EGX digital booth.

Sandbox — A more relaxed game mode for the player who likes to take their time. All units and buildings are immediately unlocked. Build your own experience, and create your perfect settlement in this creative game mode. Sandbox is also available in both Single-Player and Online Co-op.

— A more relaxed game mode for the player who likes to take their time. All units and buildings are immediately unlocked. Build your own experience, and create your perfect settlement in this creative game mode. Sandbox is also available in both Single-Player and Online Co-op. There's plenty more that will release throughout Early Access. Stay tuned for updates on the DwarfHeim roadmap.