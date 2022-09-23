Dwarven Tower-Defense Adventure Game Tavernacle Announced

Indie developer and publisher Dama Dama Games revealed their latest game as we'll be off on a Dwarven fight in Tavernacle! The game is part adventure, part tower defense, and part resource collecting as you will protect your heralded brewery as a group, no matter where you might be. Taking place in the parody Upper-Left Earth, you will work with other players to build up defenses as well as fortify the pub with different construction materials as you will attempt to protect it from various kinds of onslaught while working as a group. The game will be released sometime in 2023, but for now, enjoy the info and trailer below.

Taking place in the fantasy world of Upper-Left Earth, Tavernacle! challenges up to 4 determined defenders to join together, gather supplies and build towers to protect the precious brewery from monsters determined to raze it to the ground. Blending resource collection and crafting with tower construction, each level devolves into a chaotic sequence of collecting various building materials and constructing or upgrading towers whilst avoiding enemy attacks and spells.

Each of the realms within Tavernacle! present their own distinct challenges and battlefields to overcome. Choosing the right towers to match each wave of enemies and managing resources are both crucial to success. Assess what tower type is most effective against upcoming enemies and ensure that your team of Dwarves has collected the resources needed to both construct and upgrade those towers to avoid being overwhelmed by the waves of monsters approaching. The combination of managing resources and tower construction makes Tavernacle! a tower defense experience like no other, and ensures every adventure in this treacherous world is an engaging, albeit chaotic, experience.

Given its creators formed their team from a small group of friends, it's no surprise that co-operative play is the key ingredient in Tavernacle! With both local and online multiplayer for up to 4 players, anyone can get involved in the quest to beat back the beasties, protect the brewery and toast to one another in the inevitable post-fight feast!