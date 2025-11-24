Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: lugia, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Dynamax Lugia Descends On Max Battles in Pokémon GO

Lugia Max Battle Weekend will bring the Legendary bird of Johto to Pokémon GO in its Dynamax form this coming weekend for the first time.

Article Summary Dynamax Lugia debuts in Pokémon GO Max Battles from November 29 to November 30, 2025.

Five-Star Max Battles feature Dynamax Lugia, with a chance to encounter its Shiny form.

Event bonuses include increased Max Particle limits, faster Power Spots, and boosted Max Particle gains.

Free Timed Research offers encounters with Dynamax Gastly and rewards like Gastly Candy and Max Particles.

Pokémon GO will introduce Dynamax Lugia this week as part of a newly announced Dynamax Max Battle Weekend. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Dynamax Lugia Max Battle Weekend event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, November 29, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, November 29, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Dynamax Lugia will be available for the first time. It will feature in Five-Star Max Battles. As with all Max Battles, if a Pokémon has previously been available as Shiny, it will be available to encounter in its Shiny form in Max Battles. You will be able to Shiny hunt for Lugia in these Max Battles just the same as you would if Lugia was in Five-Star Raids.

Dynamax Lugia will be available for the first time. It will feature in Five-Star Max Battles. As with all Max Battles, if a Pokémon has previously been available as Shiny, it will be available to encounter in its Shiny form in Max Battles. You will be able to Shiny hunt for Lugia in these Max Battles just the same as you would if Lugia was in Five-Star Raids. Event bonuses: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600 Power Spots will refresh more frequently 8× Max Particles from Power Spots 1/4 Adventuring distance to receive Max Particles Regarding this last bonus, Niantic notes: "For this bonus to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect."

Timed Research: Free Timed Research will be available. It will feature an encounter with Dynamax Gastly, which can be Shiny. Here are the full details for this Free Timed Research: "There will be a free Timed Research opportunity available to Trainers starting Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. local time. Complete the Timed Research to encounter a Dynamax Gastly to round out your battle team when you take on Dynamax Lugia! Timed Research tasks will also award Gastly Candy, Max Particles, and more to help power up your battle team. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Free Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time."

Free Timed Research will be available. It will feature an encounter with Dynamax Gastly, which can be Shiny. Here are the full details for this Free Timed Research:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!