EA Sports Releases Title Update Info For Madden NFL 22

EA Sports released a new title update today for Madden NFL 22 going over some of the things that they have adjusted and fixed since launch. We have a snippet of the notes for you below as you can see they went through to fix even the smallest things to make the game feel more real and be an awesome experience. But if you want to see the full rundown, you can check that list out here.

Key Highlights: Adding more authentic historical content to the game including historical uniforms and character authenticity as well as stability improvements causing connectivity issues NFL Authenticity Updates: New Falcons, Cowboys, Colts, Packers, and Chiefs Throwbacks have been added: Chiefs – 1970's Home and Away Falcons – 1990's Away, 1970's Away, 1989 Home and Away Cowboys – 1994 MNF All White Throwback, 1976 Home and Away, 1992 Home and Away Colts – 1960's Away, 1995 Home and Away Packers – 75th Anniversary Away, 1988 Home and Away

Giants new White pants added

Patriots sock stripes fixed to show red stripe correctly

Lions and Steelers field-art and Saints stadium updates

Fixed an issue with Riddell TK helmet

Fixed multiple players mouthpiece and chinstrap alignment, including Jamie Collins and Malik Hooker

Likeness updates to the following coaches: Frank Reich, Sean McVay, Sean Payton, Kliff Kingsbury, Mike Vrabel

Updated likeness of QB Cam Newton so that his dreads hairstyle appears with his helmet on

Fixed issue in 2 stadiums where sideline characters were clipping through stadium walls Madden NFL 22 Gameplay Updates: Pass Coverage: Before we get into the gameplay updates, we wanted to let you know that we are aware of the feedback around pass coverage. We're continuing to monitor and collect the community's feedback that they have shared with us. We look forward to sharing the actions we're taking towards pass coverage. Mode-Specific tuning of Momentum added – for online head-to-head modes, momentum will swing slower

Addressed an issue causing exploit management to activate inappropriately when the defense had only 3 pass rushers/blitzers vs. running plays DEV NOTE: On Competitive game style, it's still possible for this logic to kick in if you are dropping 9 or more defenders into coverage vs. a running play with a heavy run set.

Fixed an issue causing the DE to be unblocked too frequently vs. Nickel Double A Gap looks; with 5-man protections, the tackle and guard will sometimes still have to squeeze down to protect the A-gap, but this change will allow the DE to be blocked more regularly

Addressed an issue where users running the RPO Zone Peek plays were able to easily scramble outside the pocket if they kept the ball with the QB. The defenders on the line will now play for the chance of the QB scrambling

Fixed an issue causing running backs to be kept out of the game too long after getting fatigued

Playbook Updates: Added New Formations: Singleback Bunch X Nasty to LA Rams playbook Pistol Double Stack added to Chargers, Eagles, Lions, and Steelers playbooks Updated AI-team play-calling on offense for more team-specific tendencies and improved Super-Sim stats Fixed an issue sometimes causing the TE to collide with an offensive lineman as he ran his route behind the line of scrimmage on play-action boot play Fixed issues so that the correct Read and Pass keys for RPO Read Option plays are identified more accurately

