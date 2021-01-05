EA Sports Reveals Their Official NHL 21 Team Of The Year

Its' been a rough year for sports, but that hasn't stopped EA Sports from honoring the best in hockey with the NHL 21 Team Of The Year. The company revealed the complete team today, which was headlined by two members of the Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning, and four others from various teams. Each player will receive a few nice things from the team, first with the in-game items as each player will have a special Team of the Year HUT item added to their character. Meanwhile, in the real world, all six will be awarded limited edition skates and, for goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, a custom mask designed by David Gunnarsson of DaveArt. You can read more about all six selections below.

Andrei Vasilevskiy – At just 25 years old, Vasilevskiy enjoyed a nearly perfect season. The Russian netminder led NHL goalies in regular season wins, only to be capped off by backstopping his Tampa Bay Lightning team to the franchise's first Stanley Cup since 2003-04.

Victor Hedman – Just as he does in Tampa Bay, Hedman will be key to the last line of defense in from of teammate Andrei Vasilevskiy. Hedman not only recorded 55 points over 66 games during the regular season, but the sweet-skating Swede averaged nearly a point-per-game in the Stanley Cup Playoff en route to being awarded the prestigious Conn Smythe trophy, awarded to the playoff's most outstanding player.

Cale Makar – Among the most recognizable names in the NHL's youth movement, Makar makes his first NHL TOTY at just 21 years old. The rookie defenseman brings nightly excitement to the Colorado Avalanche blueline, showing his offensive prowess with 50 points in 57 games played. The UMass product was awarded this year's Calder Trophy, given to the league's best rookie.

Artemi Panarin – The upstart New York Rangers relied heavily on the Russian sniper who posted a ridiculous 95 points in 69 regular-season games in 2020. His 32 goals were a career-high despite the shortened season and his quick release figures to give competition nightmares both in and out of NHL 21.

Leon Draisatl – The NHL's MVP this past season makes his Team of the Year debut. Combining with Conor McDavid to form the NHL's most feared duo, Draisaitl led the NHL is both assists (67) and points (110), leading the Oilers to the fifth-best record in the Western Conference.

David Pastrňák – NHL's leading goal scorer is coming off his career-best season with the Boston Bruins. His 48 goals were tied with cover athlete Alex Ovechkin for the league's lead, helping push the Bruins to a league-best 100 regular-season points.