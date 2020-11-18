EA Sports Shows Off The Next-Gen Look Of Madden NFL 21

EA Sports decided to show off more of what Madden NFL 21 will look like when they upgrade the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The company released a new video showing off aspects of the game when the next-gen version of it will be released on December 4th, along with an upgrade for anyone who owns it on PS4 and Xbox One and has transferred it to the new consoles. The video and some of what they have to say are mighty impressive, but the real test will be when we see it actually come to life on our consoles as well as Google Stadia. For now, you can read a snippet of the announcement and check out the video below.

In Madden NFL 21 players can also expect replays powered by the NFL's Next Gen Stats, which provide breakdowns of key plays showcasing this exciting new data, to give players a strategic advantage to make adjustments to their game plan based on how the game is unfolding. Play calling in Madden NFL 21 is also new with star-driven play calling that makes calling plays more customizable and intuitive for players to get the ball in the hands of their favorite players, while also learning the rationale behind each play. Players will also have the ability to save their favorite plays to find quickly later.

Madden NFLhas never looked, sounded or felt so real than Madden NFL 21 on next generation consoles. On game day, the authentic stadium environments are the most immersive to date with deferred lighting across all surfaces that improves visual fidelity, enhanced player visuals and all new realistic weather. Extremely fast load times will get players to kick off in seconds and keep them immersed as stadium environments load with unprecedented speed.

Player bodies are also improved on next gen with unique body compositions across all positions, and visual details that change as the game unfolds. New cloth animation tech dynamically updates the jersey wrinkles based on player movement improving player silhouettes and making player bodies feel more organic and live. Plus, new location-based audio makes the sounds of the game feel like they are reacting to the player's view of the action. In addition, the haptic feedback from the new DualSense controller on PlayStation 5 deepens the gameplay experience as players will be able to feel the impact of passes, catches, tackles, hits and kicks.