Earth vs Mars Confirmed For Steam Launch Next Week

Originally scheduled for release over the summer, Earth vs Mars will finally see the light of day on Steam later this month

Indie game developer and publisher Relic Entertainment has confirmed the release date for Earth vs Mars, as it arrives next week on Steam. The team originally planned to have the game released sometime over the Summer, but plans change and it the date moved, so now the title will be out on Steam on October 29, 2025. With the news came a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Earth Vs. Mars

In this turn-based strategy game, an unlikely group of commanders will lead Earth's military as they face an overwhelming Martian invasion. Fight high-tech saucers, grav-tanks, and elite alien warriors in a battle for the planet's survival. Your secret weapon is the "Splice-O-Tron". With it, you can combine human "volunteers" with Earth creatures to create powerful hybrid supersoldiers to fight alongside Earth's regular military. As the campaign progresses, you'll unlock new types of creatures, powerful unit upgrades, and game-changing commander abilities. But as your army evolves, so will your enemy's, and you'll face everything from the sentient organic weapon known only as "The Creep" to the Martians' own mutant creations.

Single Player Campaign: Earth vs Mars will feature an expansive narrative focused campaign composed of over 30 hand-crafted missions.

Earth vs Mars will feature an expansive narrative focused campaign composed of over 30 hand-crafted missions. Online Multiplayer: Battle against other commanders in 1vs1 multiplayer, either as the armies of Earth or as the forces of the Martian Invaders.

Battle against other commanders in 1vs1 multiplayer, either as the armies of Earth or as the forces of the Martian Invaders. VS Mode: Battle against the AI on custom maps giving lots of replayability to single-player fans.

Battle against the AI on custom maps giving lots of replayability to single-player fans. Map Editor: Fully featured Map Editor allows you to create custom maps and scenarios. Again, more info to come in time!

Fully featured Map Editor allows you to create custom maps and scenarios. Again, more info to come in time! Splice-o-Tron: Bringing some old-school Relic flavor to this genre, the Splice-o-Tron will be a key mechanic in the game. Combining creatures with human "volunteers" will allow you to field an array of exciting and powerful hybrid units.

Bringing some old-school Relic flavor to this genre, the Splice-o-Tron will be a key mechanic in the game. Combining creatures with human "volunteers" will allow you to field an array of exciting and powerful hybrid units. Unit Abilities: Many of the Units in Earth vs Mars will have their own unique abilities, adding new strategies and gameplay depth to this style of game.

Many of the Units in Earth vs Mars will have their own unique abilities, adding new strategies and gameplay depth to this style of game. Commanders: There will be multiple commanders in the game, each bringing passive and active abilities that enhance the way you play.

There will be multiple commanders in the game, each bringing passive and active abilities that enhance the way you play. Beautifully Realized 3D World: We're excited to bring 3D units, tilesets, and stunning effects to turn and tile-based players in Earth vs Mars.

