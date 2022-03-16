Ed-0: Zombie Uprising Will Arrive In Early Access Next Month

D3PUBLISHER Inc. announced this morning they will be releasing their next game, Ed-0: Zombie Uprising, into Early Access in a few weeks. Developed by Lancarse Ltd., this game is a survival rogue-like action title in which you play a group of samurai who are battling against the zombie hordes that are coming to kill everyone. You'll use each character's individual skills and group tactics to carve your way through the undead to save yourselves and humanity. The early access version will have you playing part of the game with the current plan to have it last about sic months before they release the final version. You can read more about it below along with the trailer, however, it appears as of the time we're writing this, the link to the game has not gone live yet.

Designed for brutal strategic battles in a rogue-like format, Ed-0: Zombie Uprising takes place in fictional Edo-era in Japan where hordes of hungry zombies have raided the isolated country. No dungeon run will be the same, so players' judgment will be of the utmost importance, having to face "once-in-a-lifetime" challenges with a wide variety of random elements amid dangerous foes. Ed-0: Zombie Uprising includes various undead enemies, ranging from "newly interpreted" Japanese zombies to foreign invaders born after the "Zombie Industrial Revolution." Players will unlock more as they play (and succeed) with an increasing number of options to customize builds to their liking—with the option to bump up the level of difficulty to test one's capability. Zombie Industrial Revolution – This event induces zombie occupation in 90% of the world in the early 19th century.

Isolating the Country – The Edo Shogunate's policy of seclusion completely cut off diplomatic relations with other countries. As a result, Japan was seen as one step behind civilization, but Japan succeeded in locking down against the threat of zombies.

Opening the Country – Japan was attacked by a foreign ship, arriving in Yokohama in 1853. The country had no choice but to end its 200+ years of seclusion.