Eevee Towers Tall For Pokémon GO Max Battle Weekend Event

The next Max Battle Event will bring Dynamax Eevee to Pokémon GO as they announce a big slate of upcoming events coming to the game.

Eevee spawns increase in the wild during the event, with added Shiny availability for dedicated hunters.

Exclusive event bonuses include faster Power Spot refresh, double Max Particles, and reduced Adventuring distance.

Upcoming event dates revealed for Community Days, Max Battle Days, and seasonal special events into early 2026.

Eevee boasts one of the most iconic Gigantamax forms in the entire Pokémon franchise… so you can be sure Pokémon GO is going to build up to (or drag out, if you're a half-empty kind of player) its release for quite some time. However, we have something to tide us over for the time being: Dynamax Eevee. Dynamax Eevee will debut in Max Battles in the game this November and, as a two-star battle, it will be something that solo players will be able to defeat. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Dynamax Eevee Max Battle Weekend event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, November 21, 2025 at 6:00 a.m. to Monday, November 24, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time

Friday, November 21, 2025 at 6:00 a.m. to Monday, November 24, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Dynamax Eevee will debut in two-star Max Battles. It is available in its Shiny form.

Dynamax Eevee will debut in two-star Max Battles. It is available in its Shiny form. Wild Spawns: Eevee will appear more frequently in the wild, and it will, of course, be available to encounter as a Shiny.

Eevee will appear more frequently in the wild, and it will, of course, be available to encounter as a Shiny. Event bonuses: Power Spots will refresh more frequently 2× Max Particles from Power Spots 1/2 Adventuring distance to receive Max Particles. Regarding this bonus, Niantic writes: For this bonus to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect. A Collection Challenge will reward Eevee Candy, Max Particles, and a Poffin.



In addition to this, Niantic has also announced a slate of upcoming events. They write:

We're excited to share the dates for next Season's Community Days! Saturday and Sunday, December 6–7, 2025

Sunday, January 4, 2026 (Community Day Classic)

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Community Days aren't the only events on the horizon for the coming Season—there are other fun in-game events on the way! Their dates are as follows. Sunday, December 14, 2025 (Max Battle Day)

Saturday, December 20, 2025 (Research Day)

Saturday, January 10, 2026 (Raid Day)

Saturday, January 24, 2026 (Shadow Raid Day)

Saturday, January 31, and Sunday, February 1, 2026 (Max Battle Weekend)

Saturday, February 7, 2026 (Catch Mastery Day)

Saturday, February 14, 2026 (Raid Day)

Sunday, February 15, 2026 (Max Battle Day)

