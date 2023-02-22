El Paso Elsewhere Announced For PC & Xbox This Fall Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game El Paso Elsewhere as it will be released on PC and Xbox consoles this Fall.

Indie developer and publisher Strange Scaffold announced that El Paso Elsewhere will be released this fall for PC as well as Xbox consoles. In case you haven't seen this game before, this is a love story wrapped tightly around a third-person horror shooter, where you'll be fighting werewolves and vampires in a motel that constantly is shifting between realities. Will you be able to take out the horrifying creatures while taking out the villain you once loved? Enjoy the latest trailer below as we wait to see specifically when the game will be released.

"In a moody trailer filmed within the growing extradimensional void beneath a motel in El Paso, Texas, watch as our hero, James Savage, confronts threats both past and present. Dealing death to classic monsters from folklore and fiction, players will visit otherworldly venues ranging from burning Victorian manors to claustrophobic meat lockers. Despite an injured body and a broken heart, Savage limps towards his "one-way trip," with breathless players in tow. After learning that his ex-girlfriend, Draculae, the lord of vampires, is conducting a ritual that will destroy the world, Savage returns to his hometown of El Paso, Texas to kill the monster he loved. In a mind-bending neo-noir shooter, players will plunge 50 floors beneath a haunted motel in search of the vampiress before she has a chance to alter the universe as we know it."

"Diving across environments in a reality-defying, dimension-shifting void, players will have to use every weapon at their disposal to slaughter the monsters guarding Draculae – and it's up to you to figure out which weapons work best in each unique scenario if you're going to save humanity. Fueled by pills that keep the pain away, use dual pistols, shotguns, uzis, stakes and more to kill your way through the seemingly-endless motel. Your final advantage against these creatures is Bullet Time, which can be activated by itself or by diving with whatever weapon you have poised to fire. Through exquisitely designed flashbacks and stylish monologues from Savage, players will learn what led Savage to split from his ex, as well as how, and why, he was drawn back."