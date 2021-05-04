Dovetail Games Unveils Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour

Dovetail Games officially announced today they're making a sequel to their train simulation title with Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour. As you might suspect from the title, it's all about running trains in the most real-world way possible. This title will be taking the experience and making it as authentic as simulation gameplay can get. The series puts players in the operator's seat of commuter trains navigating busy rail networks with quick and tight schedules, all trying to get commuters where they need to go. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but you can read more about it from the announcement and check out some pics below.

Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour comes with a brand-new passenger system. As players drive from station-to-station on the three busy routes they will see a greater variety in passengers, and higher passenger volumes at peak times on platforms. All recreating the hustle and bustle of rush hour.

Take on the busiest and fastest passenger rail line in the United States and explore the famed Northeast Corridor: Boston – Providence with Amtrak's ACS-64 'City Sprinter' and MBTA's F40PH-3. Navigate the hectic Brighton Main Line: London Victoria – Brighton, with Southern's BR Class 377/4 and Gatwick Express BR Class 387 EMUs. Master Regional, Express, S-Bahn or Inter-City Express services on Bahnstrecke Riesa – Dresden with four locomotives to master, including the iconic DB BR 442 'Talent 2'. All authentically recreated and officially licensed.

Alongside the release of Rush Hour, Train Sim World 2 will upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.26 along with new features focused on immersion and released on next generation for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Playing on these new consoles gives the advantage of faster load times, higher frame rate and improved visuals resulting in a smooth gameplay experience. The Train Sim World 2 update and next generation versions will be released alongside Rush Hour.