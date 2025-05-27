Posted in: Bandai Namco, Elden Ring, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign Releases New Character & Launch Trailers

Elden Ring Nightreign has two new trailers out there, as we got one more character trailer for the Executor and the new Launch Trailer

Article Summary Elden Ring Nightreign drops new trailers: a deep dive into the Executor and a Gameplay Launch Trailer.

Choose from eight unique characters, each with powerful Ultimates, to fight through the world of Limveld.

Face off against evolving bosses and tackle a shrinking map with the dynamic Night's Tide event each night.

Session-based action RPG gameplay offers endless replayability, growing characters with each new run.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have two new trailers out this week for Elden Ring Nightreign, as we got a proper launch trailer and one more character trailer. First up, the last character trailer is for the Executor, and for some reason they went into more detail for this one than they have any of the others, including having proper text and voice over descriptions of their abilities. Meanwhile, the Launch trailer is your final sizzle reel to get you into buying the game with a highlight show of gameplay and cutscenes. Enjoy them both here at the game will be released on May 30 for PC and consoles.

The all-new adventure in Elden Ring Nightreign begins at the Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, an ever-changing environment, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night's Tide. At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.

Elden Ring Nightreign is unlike any experience created before by FromSoftware, Inc. In this condensed action RPG, players will never experience the same journey twice as enemies, rewards, and Limveld itself are ever-shifting and evolving with each new session. Defeating greater enemies and venturing into the more dangerous parts of the map will uncover more powerful weapons and greater Rune rewards. Finding Sites of Grace gives each hero a chance to level up and gain crucial power. With each session-based adventure being akin to playing through an open-air dungeon, every journey provides an opportunity to grow lasting stat bonuses. Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Nightfarer in this parallel world.

