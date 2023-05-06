The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 43: Latias & Goodra Teeziro brings a strong sense of humor to this Latias card from Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith's Galarian Gallery subset of Illustration Rares.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

First up, Latias deserved to get a V so that we could get this as a Special Illustration Rare with texturing, but hey? What can be done? Artist Teeziro brings a terrific sense of humor to this card as Latias flies through a clothesline and picks up laundry on its wings.

This Hisuian Goodra Illustration Rare showcases a beautiful scene of this Dragon/Steel-type Pokémon being brought flowers and berries by a trio of Starly. Hisuian Goodra's Pokédex notes this species hates solitude and is very clingy, which adds to the sweetness of this card as the Starly accepts Goodra. You Iribi is the artist for this one, and TCG collectors may recognize his work from the Mimikyu Character Rare from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse or the Leafeon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.