Elden Ring: Yen Press Unveils Digital Primer Of The Upcoming Game

Yen Press announced the digital release of The Oveture of Elden Ring, a primer that explores the dark fantasy world of Elden Ring, the latest action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware, the creators of the critically acclaimed Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, in collaboration with George R.R. Martin, the celebrated author of A Game of Thrones. The Overture of Elden Ring is a visually stunning read that will give fans a taste of the epic world built in one of the most highly anticipated games of the year—the perfect lead-up to the game's February 25 release. So that's what Martin was off doing while he was supposed to be writing the final 2 or 3 books in the Game of Thrones series!

Jump into the world of Elden Ring, the much-anticipated release by FromSoftware, before it comes out in this primer packed with info you won't find anywhere else! Covering the network test that happened in November 2021, it goes into greater detail about the game's depth, scale, gameplay, and the gorgeous landscapes that players can explore. To top it all off, ELDEN RING director Hidetaka Miyazaki talks about the Elden Ring's development process and design choices the team faced in an exclusive interview! What's more, the dark fantasy games developed by FromSoftware, such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne, are featured as well, with images of enemies and locales from the hit games! With tons of details ahead of the game's release, this book is a must-have for any fans who can't wait to get their hands on Elden Ring!

Unlike Martin's novels, the game follows just one protagonist—your player character—as they wander through a fantasy landscape hacking and slashing at demons, enemies, and creatures, so the story is very likely to have a proper ending within the game. You probably won't have to wait years for an ending that may never come. Rejoice!

The Overture of Elden Ring is set to release on February 3 on digital platforms, such as BookWalker Global.