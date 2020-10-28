Electabuzz & Magmar Community Days Set For November In Pokémon GO

Two Pokémon GO Community Days in one month? Niantic has indeed announced that both Electabuzz and Magmar will indeed be spotlighted for two separate Community Day events this November, surprising longtime players who have never seen the company double up on this monthly feature. Likely due to the fact that the delayed Abra Community Day, originally scheduled for March but postponed to April, left March 2020 with no Community Day, these double events are set to be the last of their kind before December 2020 Recap Community Day. We have the details of both Pokémon GO events here.

First up is Electabuzz Community Day, coming to Pokémon GO on Saturday, November 15th, from 11 AM – 5 PM local time. It will include:

Shiny Electabuzz in the wild

The exclusive Fire-type move of Flamethrower for Electivires evolved up during the event (or two hours after)

Elekid hatching from 2KM Eggs

1/4 Egg hatch distance

Then, the following Saturday on November 21st, from 11 AM – 5 PM local time, less than a full week later, Magmar Community Day will come to Pokémon GO. It will feature:

Shiny Magmar in the wild

The exclusive Electric-type move of Thunderbolt for Magmotars evolved up during the event (or two hours after)

Magby hatching from 2KM Eggs

1/4 Egg hatch distance

Both events will include the Community Day standard offerings, including photobomb encounters, a Community Day Box in the shop, and $1 Special Researches including "Electric for Electabuzz" and "No Match for Magmar." Interestingly, these Community Days are giving each Pokémon a move that would normally be expected from the other due to typing. This should make for an interesting, while not meta-changing, addition to the game. As far as the 1/4 Egg hatch distanced featured for both events, our advice would be to start working on getting a full batch of either 10KM or 12KM Eggs leading up to these Community Days to maximize on this bonus.