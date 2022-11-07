Electronic Arts & BioWare Celebrate Mass Effect N7 Day 2022

Electronic Arts and BioWare are celebrating N7 Day 2022 for Mass Effect as they celebrate 15 years of the franchise. The team at BioWare dropped a new blog today, going over some of the new content out there to celebrate the occasion.This includes a spotlight on the team and a letter from project director Mike Gamble, themed wearable items coming to The Sims 4, new N7 Day merch, new concept art, a Mass Effect Legendary Edition sale, and more. We have a couple of snippets from the blog for you below as fans are combing over all of it, trying to figure out if they're teasing a new game. (SPOILER: They probably are.)

"A few folks at BioWare and Maxis came together with their mutual love for Mass Effect and The Sims 4 to make a little something they wanted to give to fans of both franchises. We're excited to share that we'll be releasing N7 Day-themed wearable items in The Sims 4 on the 17th of November. These items are free to anyone with The Sims 4. Don't have it yet, but want these exclusive crossover items? The Sims 4 is now free to play across all platforms! We can't wait to see you all rocking your Mass Effect fandom while doing incredible things in The Sims 4. Be sure to show us your Sims after the update goes live!"

"Our friends beyond our studios have been busy, too! From the BioWare Gear store to Dark Horse and more, we've got some cool stuff coming your way for fans who want to add something new to their collections or wardrobes. Full details and lineups can be found on each retailer's website, so be sure to check out what they have in store for this N7 Day! And for those of you looking to jump into Mass Effect Legendary Edition on PC, we're also having a sale on the remaster on the EA App and Steam! Be sure to check it out if you're interested."