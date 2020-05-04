Electronic Arts' Next Battlefield Game Is Coming In 2021

It appears Electronic Arts are making their final moves with a couple of games and are preparing for the next Battlefield title. If you haven't already caught onto what's been happening with their updates and servers lately, the company has started to execute their final plans for what's happening in Star Wars: Battlefront II as well as Battlefield V. Both games had their ups-and-downs, both had peak periods, both had their own controversies with the audience. But no matter how you feel about them, it appears the last set of updates are either done or are in the process of being finished to be loaded to the servers down the road. Whatever the case, they're both going to be done soon as the company will shift focus to a new game. But that new game isn't going to be happening this year.

According to IGN, the company is already working on the next title in the franchise as we speak, but that we won't be seeing anything from it in 2020. The game will instead make its debut in 2021, which is fine considering the state of the world we're currently in during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was confirmed in a statement made by the company as they announced the end of Star Wars: Battlefront II.

"While the studio's vision for Star Wars Battlefront II is now complete with this week's The Battle on Scarif Update, the servers, in-game challenges, recurring events and game support will continue as the game lives on with players and the community. We're looking forward to hearing players' stories for both games, for years to come. Longer term, the studio is focused on the future of Battlefield that we'll be bringing to players in 2021."

What war will they tackle next for the upcoming title? Who really knows. But after all the talk of WW1 and the Spanish Flu, as well as WW2 being overdone so many times, it would be nice to experience a war game from a different era that has nothing to do with Germany.