Ellen Ripley & The Xenomorph From Alien Join Fortnite

Crack out the flamethrower and your power loader, Epic Games has added both Ellen Ripley and the Xenomorph to Fortnite this week. Agent Jonsey hit another parallel universe to explore what heroes he can get his hands on for Season 5, and there's no better addition than to have Ripley fully armed and ready to take people down. But with her came one of the Xenomorphs ready to wreak havoc on anyone in their path. The characters come with extra items, including having Jonsey (not the agent) in a box to run around with you wherever you may end up. The addition to the game is pretty cool, and we're kinda wondering what's next. But at the same time, we're also curious if this might be getting near the point of overkill for some fans. How do you feel about seeing Ripley and the Xenomorph in the game? You can read more about the latest addition to the game below.

In space, no one can hear you scream. On the Island, everyone can you see you Emote. Agent Jonesy's search to find the best Hunters took a dark and stormy stop to LV-426. Now there's good news… and bad news. Bad news first? Surprising no one, a Xenomorph was able to sneak back with Jonesy. It has been described as the perfect organism. Its structural perfection matched only by its hostility. This menacing adversary comes equipped with both the Xenomorph Tail Back Bling and Xeno Menace built-in Emote. Good news: Jonesy's trip has delivered one of the greatest action heroes… Ripley. If she can stand her ground against the deadly Xenomorphs, she can take on anything on the Island. In addition to having her Nostromo Crew Outfit variant, you'll warrant attention with the Weyland-Yutani Cat Carrier (complete with Jonesy the Cat). Before it's game over, man, you can also get the Space Gear Bundle. This themed Bundle includes the P-500 Power Loader Arm Pickaxe, the Cheyenne Dropship Glider, and a new Emote that's bursting on the scene.