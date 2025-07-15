Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Emotionless: The Last Ticket, X1 Games

Emotionless: The Last Ticket Confirms September Release Date

After being teased for a few months, Emotionless: The Last Ticket has a release date, as the game arirves on Steam this September

Article Summary Emotionless: The Last Ticket launches on Steam in September, bringing cosmic horror to PC gamers.

Explore a creepy, liminal theme park as James Anderson in search of your missing father.

No combat—pure atmospheric immersion, unsettling exploration, and psychological horror.

Navigate twisting corridors, changing environments, and haunting rides for a chilling experience.

Indie game developer and publisher X1 Games has confirmed the official release date for their next title, Emotionless: The Last Ticket. In case ou haven't seen the game yet, this is a new cosmic horror game where you are looking for your missing father in the middle of a creepy theme park. This game is total immersion with no combat or weird systems to distract you from the mission at hand, which also leads to a deeper sense of terror as you play. Youc an find moe out about the game here as it will launch on PC via Steam on September 18, 2025.

Emotionless: The Last Ticket

You are James Anderson, and you are going on a journey through the amusement park your missing father built. You will venture into a surreal world inspired by liminal spaces and cosmic elements, from the echoes of an empty maintenance tunnel to the unsettling rustle of the trees surrounding the once lively park. Are you ready to get your last ticket and step inside? In Emotionless: The Last Ticket, players step into the shoes of James Anderson on a journey through the amusement park his missing father built. Players will venture into an uncanny world inspired by liminal spaces and cosmic elements, from the echoes of an empty maintenance tunnel to the unsettling rustle of the trees surrounding the once lively park.

Players' sense of direction will be relentlessly tested as they repeatedly get lost, find the right path, and then get lost again within the game's disorienting liminal world. Just when you think you've grasped the layout, the environment shifts. Familiar corridors twist into unsettling dead ends, blurring the line between reality and nightmare. There is no immersion-breaking combat; the game relies on atmosphere, exploration, and a haunting plot to provide a spookily satisfying horror experience. The abandoned rides and attractions remain operational for those brave enough to try them out, even if they appear beyond repair.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!