Endzone – A World Apart Has Been Released On PC

Assemble Entertainment has officially taken Endzone – A World Apart out of Early Access this morning and launch the game in-full on PC. The game has been getting constant updates since it was dropped into the system back in April 2020, giving players the game piece by piece along with improvements. Well, now it seems we're getting the complete package today as they have announced the update today is the final version of the main game, which you can get on Steam and GOG for $30, or the special "Save The World" edition for $40. You can also see the latest trailer for the game below.

Endzone – A World Apart puts players in charge of building and overseeing a colony of survivors eking out an existence in a world ravaged by nuclear fallout. Established colonies face realistic and terrifyingly prescient crises like radioactive soil, scarce clean water supplies, and tumultuous and deadly storms. In the game, humanity made itself Mother Nature's enemy, and she's not in a good mood! If that wasn't enough to deal with, the developers have added a brand new (and highly requested) feature to coincide with the full launch: Raiders. These roving gangs of resource-hungry wasteland warriors have started pillaging settlements and stealing valuable assets. Fight them head-on or construct watchtowers, siren towers, and barricades to alert and defend the fragile, yet steadfast, colonies of Earth's last-remaining humans! Forget the Weather Network: The world of Endzone is not a welcoming one; Mother Nature has been pushed to the brink, and the verdant environments of the past have been replaced by a harsh world full of acid rain, radiation, and ferocious weather.

Build, Expand, Survive: With more than 50 different buildings to construct and maintain, including power stations, shelters, water treatment plants, and, unfortunately, cemeteries, colony-architects have a vast selection of structures from which to create a successful and flourishing community.

Can't We Order In?: To get fresh supplies and learn new information, scouting parties must engage in Expeditions — which involves leaving the safety of the colony and venturing out into the dangerous wasteland to scavenge valuable resources.

Dynamic Radiation Simulator: Keep those iodine pills handy, as Endzone features realistic radiation and humidity values that force players to take into account important details about the soil in which they grow their crops.