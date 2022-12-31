English Pokémon TCG Collectors Will Get The 2022 Contest Promos

International Pokémon TCG collectors do not always receive the cards that Japanese collectors do. The international versions of Pokémon TCG sets differ with, for example, the latest international set Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest being an adaptation of Japan's Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger sets. Japan's promotional cards are all different, with international collectors building the SWSH Black Star Promo set of 305 cards and Japanese collectors building the S-P Promo Set of 350 cards plus some unnumbered promos as well stamped with that set's logo. There are Japanese Pokémon TCG promo cards we will never get including Pokérun Channel's Pikachu & Friends, Celebration Fanfare, YU NAGABA Pikachu, Kanazawa Pikachu, Gobbled Up Pikachu, and more. However, previous promo sets have included the Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest winners only for Japanese collectors, while the current international SWSH Black Star Promo will indeed offer international collectors these cards translated to English. Let's take a look.

Here is the original announcement of the Pokémon TCG illustration contest winners:

The overall winner is REND, who will receive $5,000 for this Arcanine card which depicts the Fire-type Pokémon lazing about with a Fletchling. The other two winners are the first Runners-Up from Japan and the United States of America respectively. Japan's Kasai Taiga illustrates Bulbasaur suspended between tree branches by its vines, with its cheerful face giving the impression that it is bouncing up and down. The United States' Julie Hang draws a moody Greninja, depicting this popular Pokémon brooding over a dark and evocative background. Each of these will be given $3,000. The illustrations here will all be turned into promo cards in the future. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool to find out when and where you will be able to get these, as well as information regarding whether or not they will be exclusive to the illustrator's country of either Japan or the United States.

I'm happy to follow up with information on how to get these cards. You can now submit your information to The Pokémon Center to be entered into a drawing to get these cards in a pack with a purchase of $30 or more.