Envy Gaming & Jack Link's Are Throwing A Call Of Duty Tourney

Envy Gaming and Jack Link's have partnered up to throw a special Call Of Duty: Warzone tournament on March 9th. Working with ATVI, the Jack Link's Spring Invitational Tournament is their esports spin on March Madness by having players compete in a double-elimination tournament with a $5k prize pool on the line. The roster of players who are set to compete in the tournament includes Envy players Bobby, TeeP, Sebas, AAmerica, Swagg, Zlaner, Huskers, Jukeyz, Destroy, Tommey, Rated with Aydan, LEGIQN, Jordy2d, AverageJoWo, MerK, and Lucky Chamu. Players will face off against each other in rounds of Warzone, slowly making their way to find the other player and take them out. Once they're down, they're not gone, as they'll move onto the Loser's Bracket for a shot at redemption and a chance to face the mainstay winner in the finals.

Because this is an esports event and people love interactions, the brackets will feature fans predicting matchups and how deep each team will progress in their brackets. Points will be awarded for correct predictions made, and the fan with the most points at the end of each tournament wins. Those who wish to participate can sign up for the fan bracket challenge here. This tournament will be the first of many to be held throughout 2021 as Jack Link's Protein Snacks is continuing its partnership with Envy Gaming to produce content and show off its brand online. No word yet on whether it will continue to be Call Of Duty: Warzone or if they will move onto a different game after this one. If you're looking to check out the tournament, you can do so on Envy Gaming's Twitch Channel.