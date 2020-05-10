Epic Games Released Unreal Engine 4.25 With Next-Gen Support

Some interesting news this past week from Epic Games as the company released Unreal Engine 4.25 with some new and unexpected support. The company was happy to announce that the latest update will support development for games made for the Xbox Series X and the PS5. The update also includes the Unreal Insights profiling application, as well as early support for TRC and XR certification requirements. You can read a little bit more about it below, as the new engine will give those designing titles for the next wave of consoles a bit of an edge.

For game developers, this is the first release with initial support for Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X as first-class platforms, and throughout the year we will be updating the 4.25-Plus branch with optimizations, fixes, and certification requirements to support developers launching on the next generation of consoles. Features include platform-specific functionality, such as new audio advancements, initial support for online subsystems, and early support for TRC and XR certification requirements.

No matter how powerful your target platform, you'll want to squeeze every ounce of performance out of it, which is where profiling comes in. The Unreal Insights standalone profiling application now offers an improved user experience and introduces Networking Insights, which helps you optimize, analyze, and debug network traffic; we've also added a separate Animation Insights plugin to the Unreal Editor, enabling the visualization of gameplay state and live animation behavior.

The Fortnite team has been battle-testing Niagara VFX and Chaos physics, and these feature sets are now in use in currently shipping seasons of the game. Niagara is now production-ready, with a polished new UI and signficant performance and stability improvements. There are also a host of new features, including the ability to create complex, large-scale particle effects such as flocking and chains, and to have particles react to music or other audio sources—all in real time.