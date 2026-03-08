Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Baby Robot Games, Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Ereban: Shadow Legacy Confirms Console Release Date

After being out on PC for almost two years, Ereban: Shadow Legacy is getting a console release with physical editions as well

Previously exclusive to PC, the fast-paced stealth platformer finally hits consoles this spring.

Play as Ayana, harness shadow powers, and make choices in a morally grey sci-fi universe.

Blend stealth, high-tech gadgets, and unique shadow abilities to tackle missions your own way.

Indie game developer and publisher Baby Robot Games has confirmed that Ereban: Shadow Legacy will release on consoles this Spring. The fast-paced stealth platformer title has already been out on PC via Steam for almost two years, and at the time of launch, there was talk of a console edition somewhere in the future. Well, that's finally happening: the game will arrive on PS5 and XSX|S on April 16, just over two years after its original launch. What's more, the team will also release physical Standard and Collector's Editions exclusively for the PS5, with some additional items included witht he disc. You can find out more in the latest trailer above.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Ereban: Shadow Legacy is a fast-paced stealth platformer game where you become Ayana, the last descendant of a forgotten race. Harness mystical shadow powers, high-tech gadgets and avoid or kill to uncover the truth about your past and the key to saving a dying, morally grey universe. What will your legacy be? Experience an unprecedented combination of stealth and shadows with the Shadow Merge ability. Dive into shadows and move freely through them to climb walls, reach inaccessible places, attack from cover or advance unseen.

Absorb echoes to learn more lethal and non-lethal shadow powers, craft high-tech gadgets, and combine all this with your agility to infiltrate Helios lines and investigate what they are hiding. Avoid or kill. Spare or consume. The decision is yours: how far are you willing to go to uncover the truth? Approach each level with your own style of play. Use your powers to move like a ghost or strike as a deadly shadow in this sci-fi universe where actions go beyond good and evil. Discover the ruins of lifeless cities, infiltrate sci-fi facilities carved into ancient temples and forge alliances to unravel the mystery of who you are and what happened to your people.

