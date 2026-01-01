Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Erosion, Lyrical Games, Plot Twist

Erosion Developers Release Gameplay Walkthrough Video

Check out the most recent video from the developers of the open-world roguelike Erosion as we get a better look at the voxel art gameplay

Article Summary Erosion is a sci-fi western roguelike where each death propels the story a decade into the future.

Your choices permanently shape factions, towns, and regions across multiple timelines and playthroughs.

Explore an open voxel world, join cults, hunt bounties, race trucks, and collect outrageous weapons.

Experience dynamic, destructible environments and intense bullet-hell combat in every encounter.

Indie game developer Plot Twist and publisher Lyrical Games recently released a bigger gameplay video for their upcoming voxel art open-world roguelike title, Erosion. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a sci-fi western where every death you take changes the timeline, as you're catapulted a decade into the future each time. Everything you do has a consequence, which you won't see the full effect of until your hurled away after your death. Enjoy the video above as tge team are aiming to release the game sometime in Q2 2026.

Erosion

Your daughter's been kidnapped by a warlord and dragged into the mysterious living Pillar that warps time itself. You're gonna get her back. The catch? When you die, the world jumps forward a decade, aging your daughter and changing the world around you.

Experience Every Possible Future: Die in a dungeon? Wake up ten years later. That peaceful farm is now a cultist compound worshipping the Great Ol' Rooster. That store owner you helped? They've built an empire. Your choices permeate across decades, transforming factions, townsfolk, and entire regions. Once you've mastered full timeline control you can rewrite every possible future.

Die in a dungeon? Wake up ten years later. That peaceful farm is now a cultist compound worshipping the Great Ol' Rooster. That store owner you helped? They've built an empire. Your choices permeate across decades, transforming factions, townsfolk, and entire regions. Once you've mastered full timeline control you can rewrite every possible future. Explore An Open World: Explore a massive wasteland overworld where you can join a cult, steal a slick new ride, and gamble your hard-earned Cheddar away at the Al Cashino. Go sand fishing for buried creatures, hunt bounties, try your luck in duels, or just race trucks through the salt flats. Complete quests to unlock permanent upgrades and reshape the future.

Explore a massive wasteland overworld where you can join a cult, steal a slick new ride, and gamble your hard-earned Cheddar away at the Al Cashino. Go sand fishing for buried creatures, hunt bounties, try your luck in duels, or just race trucks through the salt flats. Complete quests to unlock permanent upgrades and reshape the future. Endless Ways to Cause Problems: Collect dozens of weapons from ritual bows that draw their strength from your blood, to homing smart guns, to the legendary Ebony Rooster that shoots bouncy eggs. Experiment with 100+ skills and modifiers to create absurd synergies. Command an army of cats. Deploy orbital turrets. Clone yourself. The build possibilities are endless.

Collect dozens of weapons from ritual bows that draw their strength from your blood, to homing smart guns, to the legendary Ebony Rooster that shoots bouncy eggs. Experiment with 100+ skills and modifiers to create absurd synergies. Command an army of cats. Deploy orbital turrets. Clone yourself. The build possibilities are endless. Break Everything: Destructible voxel environments mean cover is temporary and collateral damage is guaranteed. Blow up walls, turn locations into rubble, and flip the poker table! Physics-driven destruction meets bullet-hell combat for that sweet, sweet emergent mayhem.

