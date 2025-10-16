Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bilibili, Escape From Duckov, Team Soda

Escape From Duckov Drops New Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the game Escape From Duckov as the title has been released today for multiple PC platforms

Article Summary Escape From Duckov launches today on PC, blending cartoon humor with tactical extraction shooter gameplay.

Play as a rookie duck in a top-down PvE world packed with enemies, loot runs, and fog-of-war action.

Merge stealth or action to survive, gather resources, and build your base to escape Duckov’s dangers.

Customize weapons, upgrade your hideout, and enjoy deep progression designed for high replayability.

Indie game developer Team Soda and publisher Bilibili have released an all-new launch trailer for the game Escape From Duckov, as it has officially been released this morning. After months of testing and numerous promotions on video game livestreams, the humorous single-player extraction shooter featuring ducks is live for you to dive into and face off againast other players in action that's simply quackers. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is available for PC on Steam, the Mac App Store, and the Epic Games Store.

Escape From Duckov

After waking up from a strange dream, you find yourself in Duckov's world. There are various enemies hiding outside around your shelter. After leaving, you need to explore cautiously and try to collect supplies for your future. There's no time to explain, rookie duck! Becoming a stronger soldier is what you need most now! Escape From Duckov is a funky and adorable duck-themed top-down PvE extraction shooter. Unlike hardcore tactical shooters, the game features cartoonish enemies, fog-of-war mechanics, and randomly dropped loot. Combined with base-building, weapon customization, and progression systems, it offers high replayability and extensive depth that will keep players coming back for more.

An Extraction Shooter for Everybody – A top-down PvE shooter that's streamlined for tense but fun firefights, making the extraction gameplay easy to pick up but hard to master—perfect for players of all levels.

A top-down PvE shooter that's streamlined for tense but fun firefights, making the extraction gameplay easy to pick up but hard to master—perfect for players of all levels. Sneak or Shoot? Quack Your Way Out! – Strategic resource management is key: fight enemies head-on with raw firepower or survive stealthily, plan your loot runs wisely, and avoid leaving empty-handed.

Strategic resource management is key: fight enemies head-on with raw firepower or survive stealthily, plan your loot runs wisely, and avoid leaving empty-handed. Build the Ultimate Base – Explore new maps, scavenge strategic supplies, and build up your base—all to construct a spaceship and escape the planet's impending doom.

Explore new maps, scavenge strategic supplies, and build up your base—all to construct a spaceship and escape the planet's impending doom. Mod Your Arsenal From Peashooter to Cannon! – Deep weapon customization and a robust crafting system ensure high replayability, keeping players quacking for more.

