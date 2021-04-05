ESL & T2M Announce New League Of Legends Partnership

ESL and T2M, the creator of the Rotor Riot mobile controller, announced a new League Of Legends partnership. The deal will start with the ESL League of Legends: Wild Rift Premiership, and while they didn't get into a ton of specifics about what the deal is, it appears that it will be primarily for the Spring season of competition. Considering their partnerships involved a mobile controller, the most likely scenario is you'll be seeing a lot of usage of that very product used during matches, much like you would see companies who provide gaming towers and gear to play with on bigger stages. Along with all the normal branding you would expect and some commercial breaks thrown into the mix. We have more details about the new partnership as well as the season from the announcement below, as it appears we'll likely see the majority of this in June.

The season got underway on March 1, with Counter Strike: Global Offensive, continuing with the ESL Wild Rift Premiership and concluding with the Grand Finals of a soon to be announced title on Sunday, June 27. The ESL Wild Rift Premiership is the first mobile title tournament, and will be taking place in the UK, Ireland and Nordic regions beginning with open qualifiers, April 3-4. The open qualifiers, eight-team round robin, and playoffs will culminate in an online, remote play finals held June 19-20. Event coverage can be viewed live beginning April 20 on the ESL LOL Twitch channel. Riot Games has brought League of Legends: Wild Rift to North American players via its Open Beta and is available now on Android and iOS devices. Today's announcement marks the beginning of a working relationship between T2M and ESL that aims to generate more sponsorship opportunities.