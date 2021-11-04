EVE Fanfest Will Be Returning To Iceland In May 2022

CCP Games announced today that they will be bringing EVE Fanfest back to live audiences in Iceland in the early part of May 2022. This event will be the first in-person EVE Online convention to take place since the EVE Invasion World Tour in 2019. There were plans to hold events in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic basically crushed all of them and made it difficult to do anything in 2021 with travel restrictions. But it looks like they're going to give it a shot next year as EVE Fanfest 2022 is going back to its roots by being held at the iconic Laugardalshöll Sport Center. The Center was home to several Fanfests over the years, and was also home to this year's League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational and Championship, so it only makes sense they would set the event up in a location that has already been established as being able to hold an event during this point in time.

Those looking to attend have a few options as there will be Early Bird tickets available as of the time we're writing this article, currently discounted at $150 until they are sold out. After that, the remaining standard tickets will be available for $295. Here's a little added info from the event from this morning's announcement.

"Fanfest is finally back in our home country, and we are taking this opportunity to reunite with our community and celebrate EVE Online better than ever before," said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online's Creative Director. "It has been almost two years since the end of the Invasion World Tour. Meeting in person after all this time will be a completely different and incredible experience. As vaccinations roll out here in Iceland and abroad, we look forward to seeing our community safely in one place again. At last, the gate is green!" Presentations, roundtables, networking opportunities, ceremonies, and a special tournament from CCP

Reykjavik's largest pub crawl and cocktail events to meet virtual friends and foes

Alliance/Corporation dinners for fleet feasts

The legendary party at the top of the world

A guest appearance by YouTube celebrity Scott Manley

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: EVE Fanfest 2022 – Gate is Green! (https://youtu.be/LAn3idYe8Ko)