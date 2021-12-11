Evercade Announces Gremlin Collection One Cartridge

Blaze Entertainment revealed a brand new retro games collection is on the way as they're making Evercade: Gremlin Collection One. The company ran from 1984 until 2000 and produced some interesting titles from the early days of gaming, getting most of their highlights from the late '80s and early to mid-'90s. Especially with racing and sporting titles. The collection will feature six games under one cartridge for the Evercade system, which will include Zool, Actua Soccer, Premier Manager '97, Hardcore 4X4, Utopia: The Creation of a Nation, and Brain Bender. Aside from the main console, this new collection will also be playable on all Evercade systems (Handheld and VS). as the cartridge will be available to pre-order starting December 15th, 2021. At the moment, it's currently due for release on March 31st, 2022, along with the Renovation Collection One. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer showing off all six titles you'll be able to play.

Blaze Entertainment is delighted to announce another new collection for the Evercade family of systems, and another new publisher for 2022 with the upcoming Gremlin Collection 1 cartridge! This new collection features six excellent 8, 16, and 32-bit games from the iconic British developer and publisher, across the near two decades of operation on home consoles. All officially licensed from Urbanscan Ltd. The six games we've chosen for this collection are a great snapshot of the games that Gremlin Graphics and Gremlin Interactive developed and released games for the home console markets, including some great platform, sports, and strategy games that the company became world-renowned for. This collection will release like all Evercade collections, as a physical cartridge with the games included, and a full colour manual inside a bespoke collectable clamshell case. This release marks the 24th of our home console line of collections and the 28th cartridge overall since Evercade's initial release in 2020.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Evercade Gremlin Collection 1 Gameplay Showcase (https://youtu.be/5OntTeR9Kqo)