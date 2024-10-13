Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chonky Loaf, Everholm, indie.io

Everholm Receives Mid-November PC Release Date

Everholm has been confirmed for PC release date happening in November, as players will be getting a minimalist RPG next month

Article Summary Everholm launches on PC via Steam on November 11. Dive into this minimalist RPG adventure soon.

Play as Lilly, searching for her sister and uncovering the secrets of Everholm, a mysterious island.

Focus on relationships, farming, and crafting in a cozy yet mysterious world with open-ended gameplay.

Explore dungeons, battle monsters, and gather rare materials in Everholm's enchanting universe.

Indie game developer Chonky Loaf and publisher indie.io have confirmed their latest game, Everholm, will be released for PC via Steam this November. In case you haven't seen the game yet, you play as Lilly, whose memories have faded from her mind, and while everyone else seems to know her, you don't even know yourself. You'll seek to find yourself, your sister, and more in this minimalist RPG. Enjoy the trailer and more here as the game will arrive on November 11.

Everholm

Lilly is searching for her lost sister, Melanie. During her search, she happens upon a magical portal that lures her into Everholm: a cute, cozy little island where everyone seems to recognize her. Gathering her wits, she sets out to uncover the mysteries of this little slice of heaven, with the help of a local witch… Everholm is an open-ended role playing game, focusing less on punching your way through the island's wildlife, and more on interpersonal relationships. Meet the residents of Everholm, gain their trust, and figure out why they're stuck with her on this enigmatic island. Everholm isn't just about talking to the locals – it's about living together, learning new skills, and making the most of this cute little island. Lilly will have to learn how to farm crops, forage for supplies, do some fishing, raise livestock, and more. Turn a little run-down homestead into a cozy and well-kept place to truly call home.

However, Everholm isn't all sunshine and flowers – the island has many secrets which need to be pried open by force or finesse accordingly. Delve into procedurally generated dungeons to fight monsters that lurk underground, requiring powerful weapons and spells to survive. Delve deep enough into the dangerous caverns, and Lilly might just be rewarded with rare materials to bring topside… There is always more to Everholm than meets the eye. As Lilly bonds with others, discover each of their hidden secrets. But before that, they need to trust Lilly, which may be more difficult for some over others. Help others or choose to ignore them and enjoy the cozy atmosphere and non-linear story as you prefer! Unlock new pieces to the puzzle of where Lilly's sister is and how to bring her home.

