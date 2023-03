EverQuest Celebrates Its 24th Anniversary In Latest Update

Darkpaw Games has announced their plans to celebrate the 24th Anniversary of EverQuest , which will include a lot of freebies and limited-time content. The team will be releasing a ton of new content, bringing back old content, adding new items for you to collect, bonus experience chances for all players, and so much more. You can read the finer details below as the anniversary kicks off today.

