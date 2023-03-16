EverQuest Celebrates Its 24th Anniversary In Latest Update Darkpaw Games dropped new info this week about new content coming to EverQuest as they celebrate the game's 24th Anniversary.

Darkpaw Games has announced their plans to celebrate the 24th Anniversary of EverQuest, which will include a lot of freebies and limited-time content. The team will be releasing a ton of new content, bringing back old content, adding new items for you to collect, bonus experience chances for all players, and so much more. You can read the finer details below as the anniversary kicks off today.

EverQuest Freebies For All Players

50% bonus to experience gains! (Bonus ends on April 1, 2023, at 1:00 a.m. PDT.)

Dashing Feathered Cap for all your characters. (Available in EverQuest until April 20, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. PDT.)

All-Access Members Content

Celebratory Opal Stein Ornament, a weapon ornament for all your characters. (Available until April 20, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. PDT.)

Goblet of Adventure II (one per account; available until April 20, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. PDT)

A new title for all your characters, "the Commemorator". (Available in EverQuest until April 20, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. PDT.)

New For 2023

Mission: Reetuk the Inexorable Historian Graya is interested in the history of the Spine ogres and is looking for adventurers to help. Based on information she read in the Lineage of the Nokk Ogres, and with your help, Graya will guide you through exploring Blightfire Moors and encountering Reetuk the Inexorable.

Quests Footloose and Fancy Free – Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. But do you know from what all heroes can benefit? Music! Seek Erol Xybella in the Plane of Tranquility to get started. Stones of the Unknown – The disheveled erudite, Talesiyn the Driven, seeks to learn more about the standing stones in the Feerrott region. Could the rumors of a long-dead race be true? Misgnomer – They call him the Pirate Captain Nalot, but he's hoping you can help him prove his true identity. You can find him in Steamfont Mountains.



Returning Events

All the quests, the mission, and the raid that were added last year to EverQuest.

Looking for adventures that are over level 100? Some of the earlier top hits included Sailor Twift with her Riveting Tales. Don't have time to help spread Unity among the Gnolls? Head to the Plane of Knowledge and speak with Maitreya the Maitre D`. He needs some help making a Fancy Feast.

Not quite up to the level 100+ quests? Don't worry, there are a bunch of lower-level quests. If you are not ready to head out for summer, stop by Geia Korrel and head back to school with School Supplies. Or if helping a lovesick Iksar is more to your liking, speak with an Emissary of Erollisi in the Plane of Knowledge.

No party is complete without eating some delicious Platinum Anniversary Cake in scenic locations. While you're out in the world adventuring, take the time to explore over nineteen years of anniversary content.