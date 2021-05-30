EverQuest Has Unlocked Mischief & Thornblade Progression Servers
Darkpaw Games has expanded the gameplay in EverQuest this week as they have opened up the Mischief and Thornblade progression servers. These have been designed to be randomized loot progression servers that will begin access to the original zones that were available at launch. Over time they will eventually be added to other expansions, but for now, they're starting out slow. All of these additions should help bring a little excitement, flair, and unpredictability to the game as you're not entirely sure what you'll end up getting from the loot. We have more info here from the team about what you will be encountering.
Mischief and Thornblade will be a new way to experience EverQuest as it grew over time, starting during the earlier eras of the game and adding our own twist (inspired by that deviously, fun-loving God of Tricks). These Randomized Loot Progression Servers will begin with access to the original zones that were available at launch and will gradually add expansions. First, Classic will run a month, and then subsequent expansions will be opened in a specified cadence later. Key features include:
-
Mangler XP Progression
-
Agents of Change Enabled
-
Pick Zones Enabled
-
Truebox Enabled
-
Free Trade Enabled
-
Randomized Loot Enabled
-
The Mischief and Thornblade servers are a new experimental server type that randomizes loot.
-
Rare NPCs will drop loot from other NPCs of a similar level within the same expansion.
-
Raids will drop loot from other raid NPCs of a similar level within the same expansion.
-
We may add other special case randomization.
-
Rare NPCs have a greater chance of spawning.
Unlock Cadence:
-
Expansions:
-
1 month Classic
-
2 month Kunark
-
2/3 month regular release cadence
-
2 months for no level increase
-
3 months for level increase
-
Exception: LDoN will only be one month