EverQuest Has Unlocked Mischief & Thornblade Progression Servers

Darkpaw Games has expanded the gameplay in EverQuest this week as they have opened up the Mischief and Thornblade progression servers. These have been designed to be randomized loot progression servers that will begin access to the original zones that were available at launch. Over time they will eventually be added to other expansions, but for now, they're starting out slow. All of these additions should help bring a little excitement, flair, and unpredictability to the game as you're not entirely sure what you'll end up getting from the loot. We have more info here from the team about what you will be encountering.