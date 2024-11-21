Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EverQuest 2, Everquest II

EverQuest II Releases New Scars of Destruction Expansion

EverQuest II has released its latest expansion, as players can trek across the frozen shores of Velious in Scars of Destruction

Article Summary Explore Velious in EverQuest II's latest expansion, Scars of Destruction, now live in the game.

Introducing the new playable Kappa race and a quick XP boost to reach level 130.

Discover new dungeons, exclusive armor, and enhanced pet collection systems.

Join forces to thwart Lucan D'Lere's plans and save Norrath's Dragon Necropolis.

Daybreak Games has released the latest expansion for EverQuest II this week, as Scars of Destruction is officially live in the game. The expansion takes players to Velious, just in time for winter, bringing with it the new playable Kappa race, an XP boost for a single account character to make it to 130, several quality-of-life enhancements, and an easier pet collection system. Not to mention exclusive Armor, new Dungeons and Raids, new Tradeskill Quests, and more. Enjoy the trailer above and teaser content from the developers below, as you can play the new expansion right now.

EverQuest II – Scars of Destruction

Long ago, under the threat of the prophesied Age's End, fate thrust us upon the frozen shores of Velious, the treacherous lands of dragon, dwarf, and giant. Much had changed over the last 500 years, because of time and turmoil, both natural and celestial. The worst of which targeted the continent's Western Wastes, a place revered by dragons and their kin due to the scars left upon its landscape by the dragon goddess, Veeshan. Here, she had left her mark, and here, her children lived and died since the Age of Scale. It had been destroyed and sealed off in a desperate attempt to stop The Awakened from claiming the unhatched and the power of the land for himself. It was a costly maneuver. Too many dragons, dragonkin, and egg met their brutal end. Now, word reaches us that something survived and that the lands have been reforming beyond the impassable draconic defenses!

Lucan D'Lere, The Overlord of Freeport, is determined to raid the lost Dragon Necropolis within the shattered remains of Velious' Western Wastes! Together with the help from Osh, Lodizal, and other heroes along the way, you might be able to stop Lucan's evil plan and save Norrath once again!

