Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Nidoran F

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of today's Nidoran Limited Research, let's take a deep dive into this female Nidoran's lore.

Dex entry number 29, Nidoran F is a pure Poison-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. Referred to as the "Poison Pin Pokémon," just like its male counterpart, this is what Nidoran F's Dex entry says:

Nidoran ♀ has barbs that secrete a powerful poison. They are thougght to have developed as protection for this small-bodied Pokémon. When enraged, it releases a horrible toxin from its horn.

The Nidoran family has quite a unique gender difference. Normally, Pokémon with a gender difference will have the same dex number with either minor or major physical differences. Also, some Pokémon have split evolutionary lines based on gender. The Nidoran lines are unique in that Nidoran M and Nidoran F have completely different Pokédex entries and are seen as entirely different Pokémon. Nidoran F evolves into Nidorina and then, ultimately, Nidoqueen.

For fans of the anime, Nidoran F appears prominently in Wherefore Art Thou, Pokémon? and Leading a Stray!. It also has other minor appearances throughout the series.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Nidoran F:

Red/Blue: Although small, its venomous barbs render this Pokémon dangerous. The female has smaller horns.

Yellow: A mild-mannered Pokémon that does not like to fight. Beware, its small horns secrete venom.

Silver: Although not very combative, it will torment its foes with poison spikes if it is threatened in any way.

Diamond/Pearl: While it does not prefer to fight, even one drop of the poison it secretes from its barbs can be fatal.

Sword: Females are more sensitive to smells than males. While foraging, they'll use their whiskers to check wind direction and stay downwind of predators.

Shield: It uses its hard incisor teeth to crush and eat berries. The tip of a female Nidoran's horn is a bit more rounded than the tip of a male's horn.