Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Seel

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Seel Spotlight Hour, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 086, Seel is a pure Water-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Sea Lion Pokémon," this is what Seel's Dex entry says:

Seel hunts for prey in the frigid sea underneath sheets of ice. When it needs to breathe, it punches a hole through the ice with the sharply protruding section of its head.

This classic Pokémon from the original 150 species is the first stage of a two-stage evolutionary line. Seel evolves into the Pokémon Dewgong, which shares its classification of "Sea Lion Pokémon" but notably takes on a dual typing of Water/Ice.

For fans of the anime, Seel has a few appearances but ends up making more cameos than getting prominent, starring roles. Its biggest roles were in The Water Flowers of Cerulean Gym, which showed some Seel kept at the gym, and in Misty Meets Her Match. The rest of its appearances, which total well over a dozen, are smaller roles.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Seel:

Gold: Although it can't walk well on land, it is a graceful swimmer. It especially loves being in frigid seas.

Silver: In daytime, it is often found asleep, on the seabed in shallow waters. Its nostrils close while it swims.

Crystal: The light blue fur that covers it keeps it protected against the cold. It loves iceberg filled oceans.

Ultra Sun: It has always been supposed that Seel live only in cold seas. Their having shown up in Alola is a mystery.

Ultra Moon: Thanks to its thick fat, cold seas don't bother it at all, but it gets tired pretty easily in warm waters.